Premier League title race ready for defining match as Man City hosts Arsenal

It’s a huge day in the Premier League title race, with Arsenal travelling to Manchester City in a meeting between the top two.

A win for Arsenal and the long-time league leaders will regain a nine-point advantage, leaving them in a strong position to become English champions for the first time since 2004.

Manchester City host Arsenal in a titanic clash which decided a lot of for Premier League titles

A win for City and the gap would be reduced to three points. City would also have a game in hand, at next-to-last Burnley on Wednesday. After that, both teams would have five matches left.

A draw? That would suit Arsenal more, keeping a six-point cushion between the teams.