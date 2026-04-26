UFC Vegas 116 results & highlights: Aljamain Sterling wins, dominates Youssef Zalal over five rounds

Aljamain Sterling put on a calm and commanding display of skills in beating Youssef Zalal in the main event featherweight contest at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Ranked number five going into the bout, Aljamain made use of his ground fighting abilities and positioning to nullify the capabilities of the number seven-ranked Youssef, who had won eight consecutive bouts before entering the match.
The action started slowly with both boxers feeling their way out at long range by throwing kicks. Aljamain Sterling took the initiative with an effective counter right hand, but was soon able to switch to a more dominant grappling style. As the round progressed halfway, he managed to get on top of Youssef Zalal following the latter’s slip. Youssef attempted a submission hold but couldn’t do much harm.
Aljamain Sterling upped his volume in the second stanza. He used a combination of leg kicks along with moving forward to get the takedown. He then moved to mount position from which he delivered consistent strikes from the ground. Youssef was tough but could not break free.
But the tide turned in the third. After another takedown by Aljamain, Youssef attempted the guillotine choke, which resulted in both men scrambling for control. Youssef managed to reverse Aljamain and secure the dominant position from behind. From there, he executed a body triangle to lock down the round.
Aljamain regained control in the fourth round. He moved forward, executed another takedown and ended up controlling Youssef from behind. Aljamain Sterling then delivered some powerful punches without giving the opponent much room. It was a late effort by Youssef Zalal to stand up again, but Sterling had done enough.
When the time for the last round started, Youssef stepped into the ring with intentions to impress. He connected with a right hand, but Aljamain Sterling again opted to wrestle. In the second minute of the round, he managed to get a takedown on Zalal and control his back.