UFC Vegas 116 results & highlights: Aljamain Sterling wins, dominates Youssef Zalal over five rounds

Aljamain Sterling put on a calm and commanding display of skills in beating Youssef Zalal in the main event featherweight contest at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Ranked number five going into the bout, Aljamain made use of his ground fighting abilities and positioning to nullify the capabilities of the number seven-ranked Youssef, who had won eight consecutive bouts before entering the match.

Aljamain Sterling’s grappling edge proves decisive over five rounds

The action started slowly with both boxers feeling their way out at long range by throwing kicks. Aljamain Sterling took the initiative with an effective counter right hand, but was soon able to switch to a more dominant grappling style. As the round progressed halfway, he managed to get on top of Youssef Zalal following the latter’s slip. Youssef attempted a submission hold but couldn’t do much harm.