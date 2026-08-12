Athlete Babita Phogat and husband Vivek Suhag welcome baby girl on Shivratri

She posted a photograph of herself with her new born from the hospital bed. For obvious reasons, the face of the baby has not been revealed to the world. She captioned her post in Hindi revealing her happiness. Loosely translated to English the caption reads, with the blessings of Mahadev, on the auspicious occasion of Shivratri, my life is blessed with a Parvati- like baby girl. It is a blessing for me and my family to have the baby girl on this sacred occasion. This is an emotion which cannot be expressed in words. She winds up the short post by asking for blessings for the baby.

No sooner had she posted the photograph that netizens started cheering for the little baby girl. Congratulatory comments have filled her social media profile. In the entire post, the baby shines in her mother’s arms, wrapped around in a pale yellow baby comforter.