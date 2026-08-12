Athlete Babita Phogat and husband Vivek Suhag welcome baby girl on Shivratri

Athlete Babita Phogat and husband Vivek Suhag welcomed their second bundle of joy. The duo who got married in 2019 already have a son, Yuvraj, who was born in 2021; and now they welcome a baby girl in August 2026. Though not much has been revealed about the little one including her name, proud mother Babita did make sure that the world knows of her arrival by posting a photograph on her social media.
She posted a photograph of herself with her new born from the hospital bed. For obvious reasons, the face of the baby has not been revealed to the world. She captioned her post in Hindi revealing her happiness. Loosely translated to English the caption reads, with the blessings of Mahadev, on the auspicious occasion of Shivratri, my life is blessed with a Parvati- like baby girl. It is a blessing for me and my family to have the baby girl on this sacred occasion. This is an emotion which cannot be expressed in words. She winds up the short post by asking for blessings for the baby.
No sooner had she posted the photograph that netizens started cheering for the little baby girl. Congratulatory comments have filled her social media profile. In the entire post, the baby shines in her mother’s arms, wrapped around in a pale yellow baby comforter.
She rose to prominence with her accolades in Commonwealth Games, Olympics, Asian Wrestling Championship, Asian Games, World Wrestling Championship and more. The movie Dangal starring Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh is said to be loosely based on the life of her and her elder sister, Geeta Phogat, who is also a wrestler. Post the movie, she came into extreme prominence and was also in some reality television series. She, her father and her cousins all belong to the wrestling culture and have immensely contributed to this sport, winning several accolades each.
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