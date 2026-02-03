Lindsey Vonn ‘confident’ she can race at Olympics with ruptured ACL in left knee

Lindsey Vonn says she’s confident she can still compete at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics this week despite suffering a torn ACL in a crash just four days ago.
Speaking on Tuesday, Vonn revealed that scans showed a complete rupture of the ACL in her left knee, along with bone bruising and damage to the meniscus. After undergoing three days of physical therapy and consulting with doctors, she returned to skiing on Tuesday. Vonn showed no visible limp as she arrived at and left the news conference.
“My knee is not swollen, and with the help of a knee brace, I am confident that I can compete on Sunday,” Vonn said.
“So this is not obviously what I had hoped for. I know what my chances were before the crash and I know my chances aren’t the same as it stands today but I know there’s still a chance. And as long as there’s a chance, I will try.
“I will do everything in my power to be in the starting gate.”
Vonn crashed during a World Cup downhill race in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on Friday, sliding into the safety nets. Although she managed to ski down to the finish, she was later taken to a hospital for evaluation.
The 41-year-old American was expected to be one of the marquee names at the Winter Games, which begin Friday with the opening ceremony. Her first scheduled event is the women’s downhill on Sunday, with plans to also race in the super-G and the newly introduced team combined event. The opening downhill training session for the women is set for Thursday.
Teammate Bella Wright said Vonn possesses the mental toughness needed to push through injuries and continue competing.
“If anyone can do it, it’s Lindsey,” Wright said.
“This would be the best comeback I’ve done so far,” Vonn said. “Definitely the most dramatic.”
Vonn staged a remarkable comeback last season at age 40 after nearly six years away from competitive skiing. Racing with a partial titanium implant in her right knee, she has dominated the downhill circuit this season, recording two wins and three additional podium finishes in five races. Across downhill and super-G, Vonn has competed in eight World Cup events and reached the podium seven times, with her lowest result being fourth.
The women’s alpine events at the Games will be held in Cortina, a venue where Vonn has enjoyed unparalleled success, owning the World Cup record with 12 victories.
Over her Olympic career, Vonn has earned three medals — gold in downhill and bronze in super-G at the 2010 Games, followed by a bronze medal in downhill at the 2018 Olympics.