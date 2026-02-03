Lindsey Vonn ‘confident’ she can race at Olympics with ruptured ACL in left knee

Lindsey Vonn says she’s confident she can still compete at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics this week despite suffering a torn ACL in a crash just four days ago.

Speaking on Tuesday, Vonn revealed that scans showed a complete rupture of the ACL in her left knee, along with bone bruising and damage to the meniscus. After undergoing three days of physical therapy and consulting with doctors, she returned to skiing on Tuesday. Vonn showed no visible limp as she arrived at and left the news conference.

“My knee is not swollen, and with the help of a knee brace, I am confident that I can compete on Sunday,” Vonn said.

“So this is not obviously what I had hoped for. I know what my chances were before the crash and I know my chances aren’t the same as it stands today but I know there’s still a chance. And as long as there’s a chance, I will try.

“I will do everything in my power to be in the starting gate.”