Dutch athlete Jutta Leerdam wins Olympic gold, fiancé Jake Paul sobs

The 29-year-old influencer was present in the stands with his mother, Pam and Jutta's mother, Monique when the 27-year-old speed-skater was competing in the biggest sporting event.

Jutta not only clinched her first Olympic gold, but also set an Olympic record, after clocking 1:12.31 in her final race. Her Dutch teammate, Femke Kok won the silver who had set a record of 1:12.59 in the previous race before Jutta outdid her. The bronze medal went to Japan’s Takagi Miho who clocked 1:13.95.

A joyous Jake Paul took to Instagram and shared the moment Jutta won the race and he broke down in tears. He captioned the video, "IM SO PROUD OF YOU @juttaleerdam". The in-video caption read, "My baby just set the Olympic world record".

Shortly afterwards, the YouTuber posted another clip of him lifting his Olympic-champion fianceé as she wore her gold medal around her neck. "we just witnessed one of the most important sporting moments ever. the doc will tell. words cant describe how proud of you i am. @juttaleerdam", the caption of the post read.

The moment indeed is huge for the Dutch athlete as her nation had pinned their medal hopes on her and it is safe to say that she did not disappoint. Jutta Leerdam shared a carousel of pictures from her big day on Instagram and wrote, "OLYMPIC CHAMPION 1000 METER!!!!!! I can’t believe it!!!". Her fans and well-wishers poured their love for the talented speed-skater. Jake Paul also commented writing, "still crying".