Milano-Cortina 2026: Olympic village runs out of condoms, Internet reacts

The real comparison point makes Milano’s numbers look even thinner. Paris 2024 distributed around 300,000 condoms and Rio went north of 450,000. The modern Olympic rule of thumb is to assume two per athlete per day and then add a buffer for enthusiasm, curiosity, and the human tendency to take three when one is free.

Milano started closer to three per athlete for the entire Games. The good news is the shortage wasn’t a moral panic moment. Organisers restocked quickly and confirmed continuous replenishment. The Olympic condom program, which dates back to 1988, is fundamentally a public health strategy.

Internet however had a hard time navigating this information. "10,000 condoms in three days is insane. Did they pack the condoms as souvenirs?" an X user writes.

Another X user quipped, "What’s going on please??? Are the athletes cheating on their patners with strangers???"

However, few voices seemed to praise Olympics for insuring sexual wellness of athletes. "Let's be real. You've got thousands of elite athletes (peak condition) in their 20s and 30s, living together in one village, after years of intense training and stress. Of course hookups are going to happen. That's just human nature. They say it's like a college campus.The condom distribution is also about public health when you've got people from all over the world in one place...!" a X user remarked.