Who is Ishan Kishan's model GF Aditi Hundia? A closer look as his grandfather confirms relationship status

Aditi has been involved in many different fashion campaigns, having done endorsement deals as well as working with brands to create digital content. With over 270k followers, her Instagram consists of professional photo shoots, as well as documenting her travels and giving a subtle peek into her personal life.

She completed her education at International School of Jaipur and then went on to complete a B.B.A at St Xavier’s College, Jaipur. Aditi Hundia is a Jaipur native raised within a tightly knit family. Her mother is Babita Hundia and stepfather is Lalit. She also has a brother, Yash Hundia. Although Aditi tends to keep her personal life away from public attention, she does occasionally share family events through her social media platforms.

For several years now, Aditi has shown up at various IPL tournaments and other international events. Every time she makes an appearance on the stadium, it creates new buzz on Instagram regarding their relationship. Some report indicates that Aditi Hundia’s net worth is estimated to be between $2 million - $3 million (INR 16 crore – INR 25 crore).