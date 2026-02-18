Why Logan Paul's rare Pokémon card is so highly-valuable?

Logan Paul's rare Pokémon card is distinctive among other museum-quality collectibles as it is the only card with a PSA Grade10 rating. It means that this is a ‘perfect Pokémon card’ with pristine corners and no surface damages. Among 20 Pokémon illustrator cards only 8 received a PSA Grade 9 rating, which means they are ‘nearly perfect’.

The Prime drink founder purchased the card at the price of $5,275,000, the highest at that time. Now that he has sold the card again at an extraordinary profit. To go with the card, there was also a diamond-encrusted chain worth $75,000. He made this chain famous when he wore it during his recent WWE debut at Wrestle Mania 38.

Logan Paul posted a heartfelt goodbye note about this card saying, “Goodbye my friend 😢 What a privilege it’s been to be the owner of the greatest collectible in the world. From Guinness World Records to WWE debuts, Netflix to National News, this card and I have been on a generational run. Tomorrow night she finds a new home on Goldin Auctions as we live stream the entire sale on my YT channel.”