Why Logan Paul's rare Pokémon card is so highly-valuable?

American influencer and wrestler, Logan Paul, bids goodbye to one of his rarest collectibles. His rare Pikachu Illustrator, has set a new world record on February 16 when Logan Paul sold it for $16.492 million (INR 1,495 Crore). Guinness World Records verified that Logan Paul’s rare Pokémon card is the most expensive trading card ever actioned off. AJ Scaramucci, son of Anthony Scaramucci and founder of Solari Capital, won the auction. After receiving his official confirmation from Goldin Auctions as the winning bidder, AJ Scaramucci joined Logan Paul via a livestream.
According to Ken Goldin (CEO/Founder of Goldin Auctions) this trading card is considered ‘the most valuable trading card ever.’ There were only 39 Pikachu Illustrator cards printed. The Pikachu Illustrator cards were created for the winners of the Pokémon illustration contest in the late 1990s. According to Ken Goldin the Pikachu Illustrator card is also known as ‘the holy grail of all Pokémon cards.’
Logan Paul's rare Pokémon card is distinctive among other museum-quality collectibles as it is the only card with a PSA Grade10 rating. It means that this is a ‘perfect Pokémon card’ with pristine corners and no surface damages. Among 20 Pokémon illustrator cards only 8 received a PSA Grade 9 rating, which means they are ‘nearly perfect’.
The Prime drink founder purchased the card at the price of $5,275,000, the highest at that time. Now that he has sold the card again at an extraordinary profit. To go with the card, there was also a diamond-encrusted chain worth $75,000. He made this chain famous when he wore it during his recent WWE debut at Wrestle Mania 38.
Logan Paul posted a heartfelt goodbye note about this card saying, “Goodbye my friend 😢 What a privilege it’s been to be the owner of the greatest collectible in the world. From Guinness World Records to WWE debuts, Netflix to National News, this card and I have been on a generational run. Tomorrow night she finds a new home on Goldin Auctions as we live stream the entire sale on my YT channel.”