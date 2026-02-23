A pawn for the King - India's youngest chess talent, Gukesh Dommaraju in conversation
At a time when most kids are learning early lessons in math and science, chess prodigy Gukesh was already contemplating moves on the checker board. Within 5 years he would go on from being a hyperactive child to a mature and calm person who would become the world’s second youngest grandmaster at the age of 12! An early chess prodigy, Gukesh has been excelling at his craft since the age of 7 and has won quite a few accolades. He has gone on to win an individual gold medal at the 44th Chess Olympiad in 2024, becoming the top rated Indian player, ending Vishwanathan Anand’s 37 year old record.
In the same year, he successfully challenged Ding Liren in the World chess Championship at the age of 18 years, becoming the World Chess Champion – a title he looks forward to defending. On January 17, 2025, he was awarded the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, becoming the youngest ever Indian ever to have achieved this.
You are the reigning World Chess Champion now. How did it feel to win the title?
It was a very big win for me, especially because Ding Liren is a formidable opponent. In the first game at the World Chess Championship, he managed to get the better of me. In Game 3, I took a victory from him. In Game 11, he made a big blunder and I decisively took the title from him in Game 14. It was a beautiful moment for me, and I felt that I had finally achieved what I wanted out of chess. But this year, the championship will be played again and I am looking forward to defend my title.
Who has been your toughest opponent so far?
Without a doubt it has to be Magnus Carlsson. I think he is one of the greatest players of all time. He is a former world champion and I think that winning a game in the classical format against him was undoubtedly one of my career highs at the Norway Chess 2025 tournament. For me, that event was memorable also because on my 19th birthday on May 29th, 2025, I managed to defeat the World number two, Hikaru Nakamura in a record 42 moves.
Which game has been your favourite one so far?
I would say that my favourite one was against, who is a top Grandmaster himself and was a formidable opponent at the 2024 Chess Olympiad. That game had a lot of tactical moves which I had to clearly think out and there were many surprising turns in it as well. But what finally mattered was my win, signifying India’s win over China in a closely fought game. This surely is my favourite.
What would you say is your playing style? Your mentor Vishwanathan Anand has often praised your calculation abilities.
Well, I play more reactive – I like to calculate my moves carefully. The main thing is to keep calm under pressure because at that time a lot of people have a lot of expectations from you. The idea is not to make a blunder because that can cost you your game. You also have to watch and anticipate your opponent very carefully and keep the game alive by avoiding inferior positions and avoiding draws. In that manner, it is best to go in for subtle, incremental gains.
When did you start playing chess? Were you always this calm even as a child?
Believe me, I was quite a handful at my young age and quite a handful for my parents! But at age 7, I became intrigued by the game, watching family members play and decided to explore my interest in it. I became calmer with meditation and decided to concentrate my energies on the game. At first I started off with three one-hour sessions a week and then gradually grew my interest further to the point where it became indispensable to my life. I have always preferred the classical format of the game and in my early days, my coach Grand Master Vishnu Prasanna did not allow me to use chess engines for analysis, so that I could develop independent analytical and problem-solving skills. Now of course I work with computers extensively – using them for analytical reasons. It is unfair to play against a computer because they are superior to humans in that manner of speaking, but are a good tool to make you aware of any mistakes or shortcomings in your game. Whatever you put your heart and soul into, makes you the person you are and I think chess has made me the person I am today.
Do you think there is a lot more pressure on you now?
For sure – one thing that I have to deal with is the fact that after I became the World Champion, people’s expectations out of me have gone up ten-fold. Every match I play has its share of doubt and fear, and that included the World Championship. But now whenever I play a new game, people expect me to come out on top but then there are so many variables to the game. As a sportsperson, you cannot escape reality and you have to adapt to the situation that you are presented with and give your best – there is no excuse for not giving your best.
Tamilnadu has a lot of chess fans and players. Why do you think this is so?
I think there is a big fascination for the game in Tamil Nadu. I think Vishy sir (Vishwanathan Anand) has been a big inspiration for youngsters and then I think I also play some sort of a role model – or at least hope I do! There are also a lot of GMs (Grandmasters) in this state and it is a very popular indoor game here with informal tournaments being played out everywhere. For sure, chess is very popular here and I am definitely glad to see it that way. I think the most important thing is that you respect the game and you enjoy it. One thing that is a little underrated is the respect that you give the game – at least I have been brought up that way. Respect can be different things – like playing fair, always wanting to give your 100 per cent – I think these things are only fair. I would strongly urge young kids to take up chess – even if not professionally, then as a hobby. It teaches you a lot of things – problem solving, decision making, analytical abilities and definitely sharpens your mind.
Are you happy with being recognised as ‘Titan of the Year’?
I think it’s a great recognition of me and my abilities as Titan has created a limited edition watch celebrating me with a chessboard design, special chess pieces as indices markers and an inscription on the rotor of me being the youngest chess master – I think all of this is thrilling and definitely a recognition of the person that I am.