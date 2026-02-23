A pawn for the King - India's youngest chess talent, Gukesh Dommaraju in conversation

At a time when most kids are learning early lessons in math and science, chess prodigy Gukesh was already contemplating moves on the checker board. Within 5 years he would go on from being a hyperactive child to a mature and calm person who would become the world’s second youngest grandmaster at the age of 12! An early chess prodigy, Gukesh has been excelling at his craft since the age of 7 and has won quite a few accolades. He has gone on to win an individual gold medal at the 44th Chess Olympiad in 2024, becoming the top rated Indian player, ending Vishwanathan Anand’s 37 year old record.

In the same year, he successfully challenged Ding Liren in the World chess Championship at the age of 18 years, becoming the World Chess Champion – a title he looks forward to defending. On January 17, 2025, he was awarded the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, becoming the youngest ever Indian ever to have achieved this.