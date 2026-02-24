Olympian Lindsey Vonn shares update following horrible accident at the Winter Olympics

The American Olympian was heard saying, "After two weeks, I finally made it out of the hospital. It has been quite the journey and by far the most extreme and painful and challenging injury I've ever faced in my entire life times one hundred...Basically I had a complex tibia fracture...everything was in pieces."

Lindsey suffered from compartment syndrome where a lot of blood gets concentrated in a single area, restricting blood flow and muscle movement. She was being treated under doctor Tom Hackett, who was responsible for saving her leg.

"Dr. Tom Hackett saved my leg. He saved my leg from being amputated. He did what's called a fasciotomy, where he cut open both sides of my leg and kind of filleted it open... let it breath and...saved me."

Lindsey was in surgery for six hours on February 18 which turned out to be successful. However, a few of her parameters such as hemoglobin were not satisfactory, lengthening her hospital set. She is now home and will now have to move in a wheelchair for the coming 2 months.

The Olympian said, "I'm going to get right to work on rehab and see what I can do and take it one step at a time like I always do I can't tell you how painful it's been. It's been really hard and definitely not the way I wanted to end my Olympics."

Lindsey Vonn's fans and well-wishers poured in their love and wishes for the athlete in the comment section, wishing for a speedy recovery.