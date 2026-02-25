Tiger Woods nearing decisions on whether to play in the Masters and be Ryder Cup captain

Woods is the top choice — the only choice at the moment — to be captain for the 2027 matches in Ireland, just like he was for the last Ryder Cup before he turned it down. Officials were forced to wait longer than ever before announcing Keegan Bradley as captain at Bethpage Black.

Now the PGA of America is asking Woods to decide before the Masters whether he wants the job. Two people informed of the situation describe it more as a soft deadline than an ultimatum. They spoke on condition of anonymity because these matters are private.

The Ryder Cup captaincy has become a time-consuming job, and Woods sounds as though he is busier than ever. His most important role is chairman of the Future Competition Committee as it works toward one of the biggest and most complicated overhauls of the PGA Tour schedule.

Woods offered as much when he said, “I thought I spent a lot of hours practicing in my prime. It doesn’t even compare to what we’ve done in the boardroom.”

This is what drives him at the moment. He would love to be at the Masters, where in 2024 he set the record by making his 24th consecutive cut. He is a player at heart.

Woods looked good last week in his role as tournament host at the Genesis Invitational. More than one person noticed the purpose in his step — and how big he looked — just walking through the locker room. He was comfortable in his news conference and in the CBS booth with Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman.

Good enough to compete while walking 72 holes at Augusta? Woods kept them guessing, too.

He said he is hitting full shots — “Not well every day, but I can hit them,” he said — and the Achilles tendon he ruptured a year ago is no longer an issue, rather it’s the recovery from a seventh back surgery in September to replace a disk in his lower back.

Age doesn’t help. He turned 50 at the end of last year and recovery takes longer.

As for the Ryder Cup captaincy, it’s all about time and priorities. Woods is driven by the idea that as much as he has done for the game already (think prize money), he can do even more as a chief architect that reshapes the model of golf at the highest level.

So when the Ryder Cup came up, his first response was he hasn’t decided.