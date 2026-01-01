Green Bay Packers claim ex-Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs off waivers

Green Bay Packers have many important players on injured reserve since Wednesday, like Zayne Anderson, cornerback Nate Hobbs and Kamal Hadden. The team had also released Jaire Alexander in the offseason, further weakening their cornerback.

Trevon's former team, Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer clarified that the player not flying back home with the team was not the only reason why he was let go easily. The coach said, "It was not the only factor. I'm not the Grinch that stole Christmas. I love Christmas. I love my family. But at the end of the day we have a protocol that we go through, and the process was not followed".

Trevon Diggs has had a relatively difficult season so far due to a right knee injury and concussion, making him feature in only eight games in the ongoing season. He was then placed on the injured reserve and had a very hard time trying to get back on the roster. Now, he will look to impress as part of the Green Bay Packers.