Neymar Jr set to extend his stay at boyhood club Santos FC

Neymar Jr gave his heart and soul to the Brazilian club that had shaped him in his younger days. He bore pain to help Santos FC stay alive in the country's top flight. Now, the player wants to stay on for another year, sources have confirmed.

Transfer markets always come with rumours. In Neymar's case, it was speculated that he was in talks with Inter Miami, triggering an MSN (Messi-Neymar-Suarez) reunion. The three formed an iconic trio that tore through the most challenging defences and put up magic and spectacle game after game during their time together in Barcelona.

However, the Inter Miami transfer rumours seem to have been laid to rest as Neymar Jr reportedly does not want any change of situation, at least this season. The Brazilian has suffered numerous injuries, which kept him out of play. Recently he had a knee operation. In a statement, Santos FC said, "An arthroscopy was performed to treat a medial meniscus injury. The surgery was a success, and the athlete is doing well".

However, the Brazilian club furtherrevealed that Neymar is focussed on a quick recovery and is doing his best to be part of Brazil's World Cup squad in 2026, led by head coach Carlo Ancelotti.