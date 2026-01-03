Nike’s silence around Caitlin Clark’s shoe is speaking volumes

Nike hasn’t shown Caitlin Clark’s first signature basketball shoe. No images. No teaser clips. No blurry leaks on sneaker pages. Nothing. And yet, the noise around it is already loud. That’s because this isn’t just another athlete's shoe.

Caitlin Clark’s Nike shoe could change women’s basketball

Clark’s Nike signature is expected in 2026. By then, she won’t just be a WNBA star but the most commercially powerful face women’s basketball has seen in decades. Nike knows it and so does everyone else. Which is why this launch is being treated like a slow-burn blockbuster instead of a quick drop.