Ruben Amorim fired by Manchester United, Darren Fletcher takes interim role

Manchester United has dismissed head coach Ruben Amorim and will appoint a caretaker manager to see out the rest of the season.

Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher will oversee Wednesday’s Premier League fixture against Burnley. He will remain in temporary charge until the club finalises a caretaker appointment, while a permanent replacement for Amorim is expected to be named in the summer.

Amorim's time at the club has been quite tense. On Friday, Amorim reportedly had a heated exchange with director of football Jason Wilcox, and responded harshly to criticism of his tactics and formation after a 1-1 draw with Wolves.

Shortly after the 40-year-old told press that relations with club officials were strained and hinted he might not receive full backing in the transfer market.

Amorim was appointed in November 2024 after United paid Sporting Lisbon €11 million (£9.25m) to activate the release clause in his contract. During his time at Old Trafford, he recorded 25 wins from 63 matches. His 14-month spell is the shortest by a permanent United manager since David Moyes, who was dismissed after just eight months in 2014.