Ruben Amorim fired by Manchester United, Darren Fletcher takes interim role

Manchester United has dismissed head coach Ruben Amorim and will appoint a caretaker manager to see out the rest of the season.
Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher will oversee Wednesday’s Premier League fixture against Burnley. He will remain in temporary charge until the club finalises a caretaker appointment, while a permanent replacement for Amorim is expected to be named in the summer.
Amorim's time at the club has been quite tense. On Friday, Amorim reportedly had a heated exchange with director of football Jason Wilcox, and responded harshly to criticism of his tactics and formation after a 1-1 draw with Wolves.
Shortly after the 40-year-old told press that relations with club officials were strained and hinted he might not receive full backing in the transfer market.
Amorim was appointed in November 2024 after United paid Sporting Lisbon €11 million (£9.25m) to activate the release clause in his contract. During his time at Old Trafford, he recorded 25 wins from 63 matches. His 14-month spell is the shortest by a permanent United manager since David Moyes, who was dismissed after just eight months in 2014.
After Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Leeds, Amorim appeared to take another swipe at senior figures, and shared he wanted to operate as a manager rather than just a coach. He indicated that he was prepared to leave when his contract ends in 18 months.
Less than a day later, United confirmed that Amorim had left his position after 14 months in charge.
"With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club's leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change," United said.
"This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.
"The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future."
Back in October, United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said on The Business podcast that Amorim would be given three years to “show he is a great coach." However, the club believes there has been little sign of development or on-field progress during the current campaign.
Darren Fletcher, who will take temporary charge, is currently United’s under-18s head coach and previously served as the club’s technical director from 2021 to 2024. The 41-year-old has not previously managed at senior level.
Fletcher played for United from 2002 to 2015, and won five Premier League titles and the Champions League in the 2007-08 season.