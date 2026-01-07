The Baltimore Ravens sack head coach John Harbaugh after 18 seasons

The Baltimore Ravens have put an end to John Harbaugh’s 18-year tenure as head coach after the team failed to qualify for the NFL play-offs.

Harbaugh guided Baltimore to Super Bowl glory in 2013 and, until his departure, was the league’s second-longest-serving head coach. He guided Baltimore to playoff victories in each of his first five seasons, and ultimately to Super Bowl triumph in 2013. That championship came against the San Francisco 49ers, coached at the time by his younger brother Jim, now the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ravens end John Harbaugh's 18-year spell as head coach after team fails to reach play-offs

His exit makes him the fifth coach to lose his job since the regular season concluded on Sunday.

The Ravens’ campaign ended in disappointment after a 26-24 defeat to AFC North rivals Pittsburgh in a decisive clash, which saw the Steelers secure the final play-off berth.

The turning point came when Tyler Loop missed a potential match-winning field goal in the closing moments, allowing Pittsburgh to seal victory at Baltimore’s expense.

Under Harbaugh, the Ravens reached the post-season in 12 of his 18 seasons, including six times in the past seven years. However, despite having two-time MVP Lamar Jackson as their quarterback since 2018, Baltimore have advanced to the AFC Championship game only once since lifting their second Super Bowl trophy 13 years ago.