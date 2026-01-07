The Baltimore Ravens sack head coach John Harbaugh after 18 seasons

The Baltimore Ravens have put an end to John Harbaugh’s 18-year tenure as head coach after the team failed to qualify for the NFL play-offs.
Harbaugh guided Baltimore to Super Bowl glory in 2013 and, until his departure, was the league’s second-longest-serving head coach. He guided Baltimore to playoff victories in each of his first five seasons, and ultimately to Super Bowl triumph in 2013. That championship came against the San Francisco 49ers, coached at the time by his younger brother Jim, now the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.
His exit makes him the fifth coach to lose his job since the regular season concluded on Sunday.
The Ravens’ campaign ended in disappointment after a 26-24 defeat to AFC North rivals Pittsburgh in a decisive clash, which saw the Steelers secure the final play-off berth.
The turning point came when Tyler Loop missed a potential match-winning field goal in the closing moments, allowing Pittsburgh to seal victory at Baltimore’s expense.
Under Harbaugh, the Ravens reached the post-season in 12 of his 18 seasons, including six times in the past seven years. However, despite having two-time MVP Lamar Jackson as their quarterback since 2018, Baltimore have advanced to the AFC Championship game only once since lifting their second Super Bowl trophy 13 years ago.
"Well, I was hoping for a different kind of message on my last day here, someday, but that day has come today," Harbaugh said in a statement.
"It comes with disappointment certainly, but more with gratitude and appreciation."
Baltimore’s uneven campaign ended without a playoff berth after the Ravens finished with a losing 8-9 record.
The season began poorly, with five defeats in their first six games. Although a run of five straight wins briefly revived their play-off hopes, those chances faded as they went on to lose four of their final six outings.