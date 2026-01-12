Josh Allen carries Bills to 27-24 win at Jags for Buffalo’s first road playoff victory in 33 years

Josh Allen took a pounding and doled out punishment — looking every bit like the reigning MVP.

He carried Buffalo to its first road playoff win in more than three decades, 27-24 over Jacksonville in the AFC’s wild-card opener Sunday. Tough and tenacious, Allen did what he does best.

With linebacker Devin Lloyd bearing down on him, Allen found Brandin Cooks for 36 yards just before the two-minute warning and then capped the go-ahead drive with a 1-yard touchdown run in which Jacksonville let him score.

On the fourth-down play before his score, Allen gained 10 yards on a sneak, refusing to go down while being pushed and pulled to the goal line.

“When your quarterback’s that type of warrior, that type of competitor, it just goes through the whole team,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said.

Buffalo (13-5) will play at top-seeded Denver on Saturday, a chance to build a road winning streak after a decades-long skid.