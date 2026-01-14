Fake snow, real costs: Climate change puts the future of the Winter Olympics on thin ice

Grenoble is not the only former Olympic host that researchers say would fail to meet climate reliability standards by the 2050s. Other past venues such as Chamonix in France, Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Germany, and Sochi in Russia are also considered unsuitable under future climate conditions. Meanwhile, locations that have previously hosted events in Vancouver, Palisades Tahoe in California, Sarajevo in Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Oslo in Norway are classified as “climatically risky.”

Northern Italy has long been associated with frigid, snow-laden winters, yet snowfall across the Alpine region has dropped sharply, with the most dramatic declines occurring over the past four decades as temperatures have risen.

In the AP story Italian climatologist Luca Mercalli recalled that 50 years ago, the Alps viewed from his home in Turin stayed blanketed in snow from late October through June. Today, he says, those mountains are frequently bare and grey instead.

Artificial snow was introduced at the Winter Olympics for the first time at the 1980 Lake Placid Games in New York. More recently, Beijing became the first host in 2022 to depend almost entirely on manufactured snow.

However, snowmaking has its limits. Conventional snowmaking systems depend on consistently cold temperatures and low humidity, which are conditions that are becoming harder to guarantee as Europe warms faster than any other continent.

Producing artificial snow also demands vast amounts of energy and water, a process that can worsen climate change if powered by fossil fuels and intensify water stress in already vulnerable areas. For the Milan–Cortina Games, however, energy provider Enel has pledged to supply fully renewable, certified electricity.

Organisers estimate that snow production will require about 250 million gallons (946 million litres) of water, which is roughly the equivalent of 380 Olympic-sized swimming pools. To manage this demand, new high-altitude reservoirs, or artificial lakes, have been constructed to store water specifically for snowmaking.

Organisers are required to generate vast amounts of artificial snow using snow cannons fed by water from a hillside reservoir that cost €21.7 million (US$25.4 million) to construct and was completed in late November.