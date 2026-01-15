Novak Djokovic hurts himself days before Australian Open, sparks concern

The last time Djokovic was seen in competitive action was back in November 8, 2025 when he had a superb victory at the Hellenic Championship in Greece.

Now, just days ahead of the Australian Open, where he once used to reign supreme, Djokovic seems to have injured himself. On Wednesday, January 14, 2026, the tennis star had two practice sessions with Daniil Medvedev and Czech player Jiri Lehecka.

He lost 5-7 to Daniil on Rod Laver Arena but was in good shape throughout, Later, he took on Jiri on Court 10 but ended the session after mere 12 minutes to tend to his neck that seemed to have hurt.

Noval Djokovic's physiotherapist, Miljan Amanovic immediately came to his aid and the treatment carried on for some time. Despite the quick action, the 24-time Grand Slam winner was unable to resume training.

The tennis star is scheduled for a match on Thursday, January 15, 2026 where he is supposed to face Frances Tiafoe in an exhibition match.

Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open 10 times and is the legend of the hard court tournament. However, his last Grand Slam win came in 2023, when he won the US Open. He has made it to 4 Grand Slam finals since, but has lost to players like Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.