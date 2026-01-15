Per Mertesacker emerges as DFB contender following Arsenal departure

The German Football Association (DFB) is considering a potential move for Per Mertesacker, shortly after confirmation that the 41-year-old will leave his role as Arsenal’s academy manager this summer.
After retiring from playing in 2018, Mertesacker stepped into the academy position and quickly made a significant impact, overseeing the development of several of Arsenal’s brightest prospects. Players such as Bukayo Saka, Ethan Nwaneri, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Max Dowman progressed from the youth ranks to the first team during his tenure.
Mertesacker, who made more than 200 appearances across seven seasons at the Emirates Stadium, remains a highly respected and popular figure within the club. However, Arsenal announced on Monday that he will step down from his academy role at the conclusion of the current campaign.
"Arsenal is and will always be a very special club to me, so this was a difficult decision," Mertesacker said in a statement on the Arsenal website. "I am very thankful for the trust the club put in me when transitioning from a first-team player directly into the role as Head of Academy.
"Now it is time for me to move on and explore something new and push myself even further. I remain focused on finishing the season strongly, continuing to nurture and develop our young talent and support a seamless transition until my very last day with the club."
According to a popular German newspaper, Mertesacker is being considered for a comparable position with the German Football Association (DFB). In 2022, both Mertesacker and fellow World Cup winner Sami Khedira were mentioned as possible replacements for Oliver Bierhoff, who resigned as Germany’s national team director following their group-stage elimination at the Qatar World Cup.