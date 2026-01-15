Per Mertesacker emerges as DFB contender following Arsenal departure

The German Football Association (DFB) is considering a potential move for Per Mertesacker, shortly after confirmation that the 41-year-old will leave his role as Arsenal’s academy manager this summer.

After retiring from playing in 2018, Mertesacker stepped into the academy position and quickly made a significant impact, overseeing the development of several of Arsenal’s brightest prospects. Players such as Bukayo Saka, Ethan Nwaneri, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Max Dowman progressed from the youth ranks to the first team during his tenure.

Per Mertesacker linked with DFB role after shaping Arsenal’s next generation

Mertesacker, who made more than 200 appearances across seven seasons at the Emirates Stadium, remains a highly respected and popular figure within the club. However, Arsenal announced on Monday that he will step down from his academy role at the conclusion of the current campaign.