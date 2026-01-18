Barcelona’s 11-game winning streak ends with 2-1 loss at Real Sociedad in Spanish league

Barcelona’s 11-game winning streak ended Sunday with a 2-1 loss at Real Sociedad in the Spanish league.

Barcelona had three goals disallowed — as well as a penalty-kick call reversed by video review — in the first half alone. It had five attempts hit the woodwork, including an 84th-minute header by Jules Koundé from close range.

The loss left the Catalan club one point ahead of second-place Real Madrid, which beat Levante 2-0 at home on Saturday.

Barcelona have won 11 matches in a row, the second best ever streak in the club's history

Mikel Oyarzabal put the hosts ahead with a volley by the far post in the 32nd minute. Barcelona equalized with a header from Marcus Rashford in the 70th but a minute later Gonçalo Guedes put Sociedad ahead again with a shot from inside the area.

Barcelona had plenty of chances throughout the match. It thought it had taken the lead a few minutes into the game when Fermín López scored with a low shot from outside the area, but the goal was disallowed by video review for a foul by Dani Olmo on Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo in the buildup.