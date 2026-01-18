Barcelona’s 11-game winning streak ends with 2-1 loss at Real Sociedad in Spanish league
Barcelona’s 11-game winning streak ended Sunday with a 2-1 loss at Real Sociedad in the Spanish league.
Barcelona had three goals disallowed — as well as a penalty-kick call reversed by video review — in the first half alone. It had five attempts hit the woodwork, including an 84th-minute header by Jules Koundé from close range.
The loss left the Catalan club one point ahead of second-place Real Madrid, which beat Levante 2-0 at home on Saturday.
Barcelona have won 11 matches in a row, the second best ever streak in the club's history
Mikel Oyarzabal put the hosts ahead with a volley by the far post in the 32nd minute. Barcelona equalized with a header from Marcus Rashford in the 70th but a minute later Gonçalo Guedes put Sociedad ahead again with a shot from inside the area.
Barcelona had plenty of chances throughout the match. It thought it had taken the lead a few minutes into the game when Fermín López scored with a low shot from outside the area, but the goal was disallowed by video review for a foul by Dani Olmo on Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo in the buildup.
Barcelona also had a goal by Frenkie de Jong called back for offside in the 21st and another by Lamine Yamal in the 27th.
Yamal was awarded a penalty in first-half stoppage time but the call was reversed because he was offside.
Sociedad’s Carlos Soler was sent off in the 88th.
Barcelona had won 11 in a row across all competitions in a streak that included a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia last weekend. It hadn’t lost since a 3-0 road defeat against Chelsea in the league phase of the Champions League.
Its last Spanish league loss had been a 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid in the first clasico of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in October.
It was the second consecutive win for Sociedad, which moved to eighth place.
Barcelona forward Raphinha was not included in the squad for Sunday’s match. João Cancelo made his debut off the bench in the second half after recently signing with the Catalan club.
Kubo had to be taken off the field on a stretcher in the second half because of an injury.