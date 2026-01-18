Bo Nix breaks his right ankle late in Broncos’ playoff win, will have season-ending surgery

Bo Nix broke his right ankle late in overtime of the Denver Broncos’ divisional-round victory over Buffalo on Saturday and will have surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs.

Coach Sean Payton delivered the stunning news about his second-year quarterback in the aftermath of Denver’s biggest win in a decade. Backup Jarrett Stidham, who is 1-3 as a starter in six seasons, will start the AFC championship game next weekend.

“Stiddy’s ready,” Payton said after returning to the postgame lectern to discuss the injury following Denver’s 33-30 victory over Josh Allen and the Bills.

Payton said Nix got hurt on a keeper where he lost 2 yards and was tackled by safety Cole Bishop. Nix was limping after the play, but there was no indication that he suffered such a serious injury.

On the next play, Nix threw a deep pass to Marvin Mims Jr. that drew a 30-yard pass-interference flag and got the Broncos well into field-goal range. Nix then took a knee to center the ball for Wil Lutz’s game-ending 23-yard field goal.