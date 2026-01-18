Green Day to open 60th Super Bowl with anniversary ceremony celebrating generations of MVPs

The NFL is marking the 60th anniversary of the Super Bowl with a hometown opening act.

Green Day will kick off the big game with an opening ceremony Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the league announced Sunday. The performance will celebrate six decades of the championship’s history, with the band helping usher generations of Super Bowl MVPs onto the field.

The trio, who formed in the East Bay subregion of the San Francisco Bay Area and are made up of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool, are expected to perform a selection of their best-known anthems as part of the tribute.

“We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard!” lead singer Armstrong said. “We are honored to welcome the MVPs who’ve shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let’s have fun! Let’s get loud!”