Josh Allen wipes away tears and takes the blame after his 4 turnovers lead to another playoff loss

Josh Allen knows all about heartbreaking losses in the playoffs. After yet another one Saturday, he stood at a microphone and wiped away tears.

This might have been the best chance for Allen and the Bills to get to the Super Bowl. He’s heard that, too, and after he committed four of Buffalo’s five turnovers in a 33-30 loss to Denver in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs, he had to answer questions about coming up short yet again.

“Extremely difficult,” Allen said, while choking back tears. “I felt like I let my teammates down.”

For a change, there was no Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in his way, no Lamar Jackson and the Ravens or Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Only Bo Nix and the top-seeded but unproven Denver Broncos. Denver turned all those turnovers into 16 points, including the game-ending 23-yard field goal by Wil Lutz.