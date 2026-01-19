Grizzlies star Ja Morant says he’s a very loyal guy and cites his tattoo of team logo

Ja Morant says there should be no doubt about his desire to keep playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.

After a dominant performance in a 126-109 victory over the Orlando Magic, the two-time All Star addressed recent trade speculation about him.

“I’ve got a logo on my back, so that should tell you exactly where I want to be,” Morant said, referring to a tattoo of the team logo.

Morant had 24 points and 13 assists in his return to the lineup Sunday after a six-game absence because of a right calf injury.

“If anybody in here knows me — I’m a very loyal guy,” he said.

Morant’s return provided an instant boost for a team that needed it. The Grizzlies’ win was just their third in the past 10 games.

After sitting out the first game of a European doubleheader, the Magic won 118-111 in Berlin on Thursday — Morant was appreciative of the fan support he received in London.