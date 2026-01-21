Abhishek Bachchan unveils ETPL's first three franchises

Belfast will be owned by Australian all-rounder “The Big Show” Glenn Maxwell, global T20 star, together with Rohan Lund, former Group CEO of NRMA, alongside strategic partners to be announced in due course.

The announcement marks a defining moment in the evolution of professional cricket in Europe; and represents the first phase of ETPL’s franchise rollout ahead of its inaugural season, scheduled to commence in the last week of August.

Steve Waugh said, “I’ve always been selective about where I invest my time and energy in cricket. Franchise cricket has expanded quickly, but this opportunity stood out because it is driven by aspiration and long-term thinking. In many ways, it marks a return to the game for me — but in a very different role. This is about helping uphold the standards and spirit of cricket while supporting its growth into Europe, which remains the game’s last great frontier.”

Glenn Maxwell, "I am thrilled to be involved with the Irish Wolves, where we will build a culture of fun, family and playing without fear. The Irish people love their sport and Cricket Ireland have made huge strides in expanding the game over the last two decades. The Wolves and the European T20 Premier League will accelerate that growth and I feel super proud to be leading the franchise in its inaugural year.”

The opportunity to be part of franchise ownership in a league built with strong governance and deep board partnerships is hugely compelling,” said Kyle Mills. “ETPL has all the ingredients to become a serious force in global cricket.”

ETPL is owned and operated through a joint venture between Rules Global (“Rules X”) and Cricket Ireland, a full member of the International Cricket Council. The league is co-founded by Abhishek Bachchan, Saurav Banerjee, Priyanka Kaul and Dhiraj Malhotra, and is further supported through formal partnerships with Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB).

Abhishek Bachchan, concluded, “My journey across sport has taught me that meaningful franchises are built with intent, integrity and vision; and these three teams represent exactly that. Anchored in strong partnerships with national boards and the greats of the game, ETPL will bring together established international stars alongside emerging talent from Europe and other associate nations, while upholding the highest standards of governance, transparency and sporting integrity, setting a new benchmark for emerging franchise leagues.”