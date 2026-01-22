Daniel Naroditsky’s autopsy reveals streamer died of abnormal heartbeat

The autopsy report mentioned: “They (Naroditsky’s friends) went to his residence (two days before his death) and ‘confiscated’ approximately 40 pills described as probably Adderall.” The report stated, “there is no evidence for intentional or unintentional overdose on illicit, prescription, and/or over-the-counter substances.”

The autopsy report stated that the levels of methamphetamine and mitragynine, the main active compound in kratom, found in Naroditsky’s system were not independently lethal.

"However, the potential for the cardiovascular stimulant effects of these substances to increase the risk of cardiac arrhythmia and thus contribute to death cannot be ruled out,” according to the report.

The Associated Press reported that Naroditsky was last known to be alive on October 18, when he received a food delivery. He was discovered dead in his apartment the following day by friends after he failed to board a scheduled flight.

Earlier, Naroditsky had been accused of cheating by former world champion Vladimir Kramnik, claims he strongly denied and which were never substantiated. In his final livestream before his death, Naroditsky spoke about the emotional strain the allegations had placed on him.