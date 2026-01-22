Manchester City suffer humiliating loss against Bodø/Glimt, to refund travelling supporters

The loss, was definitely humiliating and embarrassing for the team and also the fans who had travelled all the way to a freezing Norway to support their team. In a gesture of apology, the club and its players have decided to compensate the ticket prices of the 374 fans who travelled for the UCL fixture.

According to reports, Manchester City players like Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Ruben Dias have agreed to the decision made by the club management.

In a statement, the English club announced, "Our supporters mean everything to us. We know the sacrifice that our fans make when they travel across the world to support us home and away, and we will never take it for granted. They are the best fans in the world".

The Blues further added, "We also recognise that it was a lot of travelling for the fans who supported us in the freezing cold throughout a difficult evening for us on the pitch. Covering the cost of these tickets for the fans who travelled to Bodo is the least we can do".

To everyone's shock, Bodø/Glimt was leading throughout the night with Kasper Hogh scoring back-to-back goals in the 22nd and 24th minutes. Jens Petter Hauge tripled the lead in the 58th minute. City's Rayan Cherki tried to save face by scoring in the 60th minute but that was not enough to save them from what the club called a "frustrating" night.

While it was an unexpected loss for Manchester City, it was a big night for their opponents and will go down as one of the greatest wins in Bodø/Glimt history.