New York Mets land ace Freddy Peralta in trade with Brewers
The New York Mets continued their aggressive push on Wednesday night, landing frontline starter Freddy Peralta and right-hander Tobias Myers from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for a pair of elite prospects.
Heading to Milwaukee are pitcher Brandon Sproat and versatile infielder/outfielder Jett Williams, both of whom are ranked inside Baseball America’s top 100 prospects.
Ace arm Freddy Peralta heads to Queens as Mets shake up roster
Peralta immediately bolsters a Mets rotation that struggled badly down the stretch of a disappointing 2025 campaign, giving New York a proven ace to stabilise the staff. The deal capped a busy stretch for the Mets, coming just hours after they officially unveiled free-agent signing Bo Bichette at Citi Field, and a day after acquiring dynamic center fielder Luis Robert Jr. in a trade with the Chicago White Sox.
“Acquiring Freddy adds another established starter to help lead our rotation,” Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said in a statement. “Throughout the offseason, we sought to complement our rotation with another front-end pitcher, and we’re thrilled we are able to bring Freddy to the Mets.”
Peralta is coming off a standout season in which he went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA across 33 starts, topping the National League in victories and finishing fifth in Cy Young Award voting. He also piled up 204 strikeouts over 176 2/3 innings and was named an All-Star for the second time.
The 29-year-old right-hander has avoided the injured list since 2022, when he dealt with a lat strain followed by elbow inflammation. Peralta is due to earn $8 million this season and is eligible for free agency after the World Series. His arrival continues a familiar trend under David Stearns, who ran Milwaukee’s baseball operations from 2015 to 2023 and has now added another former Brewer to the Mets’ roster.
“He obviously knows the players well. Look, he and I have worked very well together for many, many years. I obviously care about him a lot,” Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said. “Today’s his anniversary and I was at his wedding. We go back a long way. I think I might have ruined his anniversary dinner. Look, he’s a dear friend. Hopefully, again, these are the types of trades that work out for both guys.”
Myers, 27, posted a 9-6 record with a 3.00 ERA in 25 starts and two relief appearances during his rookie season in 2024. Last year, he went 1-2 with a 3.55 ERA while splitting time between six starts and 16 relief outings, as Milwaukee captured its third straight division crown and advanced to the National League Championship Series.
“Over the past two seasons, Tobias has become an extremely valuable major league pitcher,” Stearns said. “His ability to pitch out of both the rotation and bullpen allows him to help our team in multiple ways. His addition adds another quality, young, major league arm to our organisation.”
Peralta’s departure marks the third straight offseason in which the cost-conscious Brewers have traded a star pitcher entering the final year of his contract.
