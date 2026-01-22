New York Mets land ace Freddy Peralta in trade with Brewers

“Acquiring Freddy adds another established starter to help lead our rotation,” Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said in a statement. “Throughout the offseason, we sought to complement our rotation with another front-end pitcher, and we’re thrilled we are able to bring Freddy to the Mets.”

Peralta is coming off a standout season in which he went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA across 33 starts, topping the National League in victories and finishing fifth in Cy Young Award voting. He also piled up 204 strikeouts over 176 2/3 innings and was named an All-Star for the second time.

The 29-year-old right-hander has avoided the injured list since 2022, when he dealt with a lat strain followed by elbow inflammation. Peralta is due to earn $8 million this season and is eligible for free agency after the World Series. His arrival continues a familiar trend under David Stearns, who ran Milwaukee’s baseball operations from 2015 to 2023 and has now added another former Brewer to the Mets’ roster.

“He obviously knows the players well. Look, he and I have worked very well together for many, many years. I obviously care about him a lot,” Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said. “Today’s his anniversary and I was at his wedding. We go back a long way. I think I might have ruined his anniversary dinner. Look, he’s a dear friend. Hopefully, again, these are the types of trades that work out for both guys.”

Myers, 27, posted a 9-6 record with a 3.00 ERA in 25 starts and two relief appearances during his rookie season in 2024. Last year, he went 1-2 with a 3.55 ERA while splitting time between six starts and 16 relief outings, as Milwaukee captured its third straight division crown and advanced to the National League Championship Series.

“Over the past two seasons, Tobias has become an extremely valuable major league pitcher,” Stearns said. “His ability to pitch out of both the rotation and bullpen allows him to help our team in multiple ways. His addition adds another quality, young, major league arm to our organisation.”

Peralta’s departure marks the third straight offseason in which the cost-conscious Brewers have traded a star pitcher entering the final year of his contract.