Former NFL player Kevin Johnson killed at homeless encampment, says medical examiner

A fourth-round draft pick by New England in 1993, Known for being an unyielding defensive lineman by the power and strength that defined him, Kevin has been part of professional football stints that saw him play for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Oakland Raiders, apart from his time in the Arena Football League that saw the Orlando Predators clinch the championship title under Kevin Johnson's helm. He had 43 tackles, including seven sacks, and returned a fumble for a touchdown in two years with Philadelphia. He played 15 games for the Raiders in 1997.

A standout athlete from Texas Southern, Kevin garnered respect from his teammates as a determined warrior on the gridiron. However, his life outside of the sports world within the last several years has been a private struggle, exemplifying the challenges that often accompany sportsmen when the final whistle blows. Tributes to his sporting prowess and his kind heart when he was within his sporting peak life have been wished upon him from friends who knew him.