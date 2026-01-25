Cameron Smotherman collapses at UFC weigh-in; fight called off

CEO and President of Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White said there could be several reasons behind the collapse. Reports later confirmed that Cameron was taken to the hospital as a precaution, got his scans done, and was discharged with minor injuries from the fall.

This incident brings the weight-cutting conversation back into focus. While fighters making weight without issue is the norm, the process still pushes the body to uncomfortable limits. Even when a cut is described as normal, dehydration and physical stress remain part of the equation.

Smotherman also apologised to Turcios, whose bout was cancelled before fight night. For fighters trying to build momentum, a lost fight is more than a missed appearance — it is lost pay and lost opportunity.

Cameron Smotherman is now expected to focus on getting better and receiving medical clearance before he returns to action. Meanwhile, the UFC will continue to insist its protocols are sufficient, even as incidents like this keep the weight-cutting debate alive.