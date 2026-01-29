Inside the Hall of Fame voting process that led to Bill Belichick's shocking snub

Bill Belichick’s failure to gain induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility has created a major stir in the NFL. Despite winning a record six Super Bowl titles as a head coach, Belichick was snubbed, which has sparked fresh debate about how Hall of Famers are selected.
While the exact reasons behind his omission remain unclear, there are several possible factors that may explain why at least 11 of the 50 voters did not support the candidacy of one of football’s most successful coaches.
One potential issue is Belichick’s association with the 2007 “Spygate” scandal, which may have influenced voters in much the same way performance-enhancing drug controversies have affected candidates like Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens in baseball’s Hall of Fame. Ethical concerns, even when achievements are undeniable, have historically complicated Hall of Fame voting.
Recent rule changes implemented by the Hall could also have played a role. Last year, the Hall eliminated the traditional five-year waiting period for coaches, allowing Belichick to appear on the ballot after just one season away from coaching. That decision may have frustrated some voters who preferred a longer period of reflection before considering a candidate of his stature.
Those same changes also raised the overall bar for induction. Only four individuals were elected last year, marking the smallest Hall of Fame class in two decades. Additionally, coaches are now evaluated alongside players in the seniors category rather than in a separate coaching track, making the competition even tougher—even for someone with Belichick’s résumé.
How do coaches become finalists?
In addition to scrapping the five-year waiting period, the Hall of Fame also split coaches and contributors into separate tracks when determining finalists. A blue-ribbon committee narrows the coaching candidates down to a single finalist, a spot that went to Belichick this year. That coach is then placed in a final group alongside one contributor, this time Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and three senior players who last played more than 25 years ago. The senior player finalists this year are Ken Anderson, Roger Craig and L.C. Greenwood.
As for modern-era players, they are evaluated through a different process and ballot altogether, separate from the coaches, contributors and senior candidates.
Who are the voters?
The Hall of Fame selection committee is made up of 50 voters. Of those, 32 serve as media representatives for individual NFL teams, while the remaining members are at-large voters, a group that includes several Hall of Famers such as Bill Polian, Tony Dungy, Dan Fouts and James Lofton.
Earlier this month, the full committee met via video conference, where one voter delivered a formal presentation on the candidate and the others were then given the opportunity to share their views during an open discussion. Voting is done by secret ballot, and the results will be revealed on Feb. 5 during the “NFL Honors” ceremony in San Francisco.
So, how does someone get in?
Induction into the Hall of Fame requires support from at least 80% of the electorate, 40 of the 50 voters but the process is more complex than a simple yes-or-no decision.
Prior to the rule changes introduced last year, five modern-era finalists were selected for an up-or-down vote, along with the senior candidates and any coach or contributor who advanced to the final round. That system usually resulted in all five modern-era players being elected, while most senior nominees, coaches and contributors were also voted in.
Voters first trim the modern-era field from 15 candidates to 10, and then down to seven. A final ballot is then held for those seven, with each voter permitted to select only five players. If high-profile candidates such as Drew Brees and Larry Fitzgerald draw overwhelming support, it leaves fewer votes available for the remaining finalists to reach the required 80% threshold.
A comparable system is used for senior players, coaches and contributors. In that round, voters may choose only three finalists, with the top vote-getter and any others who reach the 80% mark gaining induction. Last year, Sterling Sharpe was the lone finalist to clear that bar, while Maxie Baughan, Jim Tyrer, coach Mike Holmgren and contributor Ralph Hay did not receive enough support.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.