Olympic gymnastics medal dispute between US and Romania in Paris goes back to Swiss court

A gymnastics medal disputed by the United States and Romania at the 2024 Paris Olympics is heading for a fresh legal review in a Swiss court.

Switzerland’s federal court said on Thursday its judges sent the “highly exceptional circumstances” of the bronze medal awarded in the women’s floor exercise back to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to examine new evidence.

Swiss Federal Tribunal grants Jordan Chiles appeal for bronze medal

The outcome of an event that created a celebrated Olympic photo featuring bronze medalist Jordan Chiles and silver medalist Simone Biles rests on just a handful of seconds: Can the U.S. team prove it made a timely appeal in the Olympic arena on behalf of Chiles?

The federal judges’ ruling suggested Chiles could regain the bronze medal she originally got in Paris after challenging her judged score.

At the medal ceremony, teammates Chiles and Biles kneeled to acclaim gold medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil as she stepped on the podium.