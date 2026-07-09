Max Holloway's nutritionist confident ahead of UFC 329 welterweight debut against Conor McGregor

When Max Holloway steps into the Octagon against Conor McGregor at UFC 329 in Las Vegas this Saturday, he will have more than revenge on his mind. The former featherweight champion will not only look to avenge his 2013 defeat to McGregor but also make his welterweight debut at 170 pounds.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history, Holloway cemented his legacy during a stellar run at 145 pounds. After his final featherweight title fight in October 2024, he appeared to have settled permanently at lightweight. However, the opportunity to face McGregor again prompted him to move up another weight class for the highly anticipated rematch.

Can Max Holloway beat Conor McGregor? His nutritionist weighs in

Despite the significant jump in weight, Holloway's longtime nutritionist, Tyler Minton, believes the Hawaiian will adapt well to competing at 170 pounds. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show on Wednesday, Minton expressed confidence that Holloway has the physical attributes and preparation needed to perform successfully in the welterweight division.