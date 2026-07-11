South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25 weeks after World Cup appearance

South African police have launched an investigation after the body of a 25-year-old man was discovered at a residence in Schotschekloof, a suburb in central Cape Town, on Saturday morning.

McKenzie added, "The cause of Jayden's passing has not yet been confirmed, and I wish to appeal to members of the media and the public to exercise restraint and compassion, and to refrain from speculation, while his family and Mamelodi Sundowns are given the space and privacy they need at this incredibly difficult time.

"Any official information will be communicated by the appropriate parties in due course."

Adams started South Africa's 1-1 Group A draw against the Czech Republic despite learning just hours before kick-off that his grandmother had passed away.

The South African Football Players Union said it was "devastated by the untimely passing" of the midfielder, who made his senior international debut in 2022.

"Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the 2026 World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage and distinction.

"His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, team-mates, clubs, the football fraternity and the country at large.

"South African football has lost a gifted player, a proud servant of the game and a young life that still had so much to offer."

Adams began his professional career with Stellenbosch FC before completing a move to Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025. During his time with the club, he lifted both the South African league title and the CAF Champions League trophy.

On the international stage, he was part of South Africa's squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. He later earned a place in Hugo Broos' World Cup squad, helping Bafana Bafana make history by reaching the tournament's knockout stage for the first time.

"It's so incredibly sad to hear that South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams has passed away just weeks after featuring in his nation's historic Fifa World Cup campaign," Fifa president Gianni Infantino said.

"My thoughts and condolences, as well as those of everyone at Fifa and the global football community, are with his family, friends and team-mates. The Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace."