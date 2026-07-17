19 YO Emirati mountaineer Fatima Al Awadhi sets her sights on Lenin Peak, in pursuit of the Seven Summits

The Explorer's Grand Slam is considered one of mountaineering's most demanding achievements. It combines the Seven Summits, the highest mountains on each of the seven continents, with expeditions to ski the final degree to both the North and South Poles.

For Fatima, mountaineering began as something far more personal than chasing records. While she was in high school and her father was in a coma, she enrolled in the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award programme as a way to cope with an emotionally difficult period.

A trek through Nepal's Kathmandu Valley introduced her to high-altitude hiking, and during that journey she decided she wanted to complete the Seven Summits before turning 20, while continuing her studies.

Her first major climb was Mount Kilimanjaro, followed by Mount Elbrus, where she became the youngest Emirati to reach the summit. She later added Vinson Massif and Carstensz Pyramid to her growing list of achievements, putting her well on the way to completing the Seven Summits.