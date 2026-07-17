Sir Gary Sobers, West Indies cricket legend, passes away at 89

West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers, most popularly known as Sir Gary Sobers, one of greatest cricketers of all-time, who represented the country from 1954 to 1974 in the international arena, has passed away at the age of 89. His son Daniel confirmed the news of his passing away. The cricketing legend breathed his last at his residence in Barbados.

How Sir Gary Sobers left a lasting impression on the game of cricket

Sir Gary played 93 Test matches and left a lasting mark on the game through his extraordinary skills in all disciplines of the game. Gary, one of the greatest all-rounders to have played cricket, scored 8032 at a staggering average of 57.78 while also snapping 235 wickets in Tests at an average of 34.03.

He began his career in 1954 against England in Kingston, Jamaica, scoring 40 runs across two innings and picking four wickets.