Sir Gary Sobers, West Indies cricket legend, passes away at 89

West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers, most popularly known as Sir Gary Sobers, one of greatest cricketers of all-time, who represented the country from 1954 to 1974 in the international arena, has passed away at the age of 89. His son Daniel confirmed the news of his passing away. The cricketing legend breathed his last at his residence in Barbados.
Sir Gary played 93 Test matches and left a lasting mark on the game through his extraordinary skills in all disciplines of the game. Gary, one of the greatest all-rounders to have played cricket, scored 8032 at a staggering average of 57.78 while also snapping 235 wickets in Tests at an average of 34.03.
He began his career in 1954 against England in Kingston, Jamaica, scoring 40 runs across two innings and picking four wickets.
The very first of Gary's 26 100s was a then-world record 365* against Pakistan, an innings during which he overtook Len Hutton's 364. Several years later, Gary was present when his fellow West Indian Brian Lara broke his record against England in 1994 in Antigua.
Sir Gary also scored 30 half-centuries and took six five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.
Gary was also a member of the famous Frank Worrell touring party to Australia in 1960/61, featuring in an enthralling five-Test series that was won by the hosts 2-1.
The first Test of the series in Brisbane was the first-ever tied Test in the history of the game, with Gary setting up his team with a brilliant 132 in the first innings. He ended the series with 430 runs and 15 wickets.
Sir Gary's most iconic feat in the game came in first-class cricket, when he turned out for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan in the County Championship in 1968. The left-hand batter was the first cricketer to hit six sixes in an over, with Malcolm Nash the unfortunate bowler.
In 2009, Sobers was inducted as an inaugural member of the ICC Hall of Fame.
Since 2004, the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy is awarded annually, honouring the Men's Cricketer of the Year. The award recognises the most outstanding performer in men’s international cricket.