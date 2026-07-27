Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry team up for new football TV series Day 1s

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to explore acting. Ronaldo has been onboarded as an executive producer and on-screen personality for a new scripted drama set in the world of British football.
The 41-year-old Portuguese icon is backing Day 1s, a series that follows the life of a fictional high-profile football agent. Former Arsenal and France star Thierry Henry is also expected to appear in the show, while Homeland and Billions actor Damian Lewis takes on the lead role as agent Stanley Dalton.
As per reports, filming has already begun at Barnet FC's The Hive Stadium in north-west London, with Henry pictured at the venue during production. Ronaldo is expected to make an appearance in the series alongside his role behind the camera as an executive producer.
The project represents Ronaldo's first reported acting credit in a scripted production outside advertising campaigns and video games, opening up another avenue for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner while he continues his playing career with Al-Nassr and Portugal.
Day 1s is based on an original concept by football agent Darren Dein, who represents Thierry Henry and is also attached to the project as an executive producer. Instead of focusing on real footballers, the drama centres on Stanley Dalton and the high-stakes world around an influential football agent, presenting a fictional take on the business dealings and personalities that shape British football.
The series is being produced through UR•Marv, the independent film studio which Ronaldo launched with Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn in 2025.
As per reports, Ronaldo and Vaughn have produced two action films together and a third one is in development.
"This is an exciting chapter for me, as I look ahead to new ventures in business," Ronaldo said when UR•Marv was launched last year.
Ronaldo continues to captain Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. The Portuguese star recently extended his contract with the club until 2027, balancing his football commitments with his latest entertainment venture rather than waiting until retirement to explore new opportunities.