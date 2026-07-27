Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry team up for new football TV series Day 1s

As per reports, filming has already begun at Barnet FC's The Hive Stadium in north-west London, with Henry pictured at the venue during production. Ronaldo is expected to make an appearance in the series alongside his role behind the camera as an executive producer.

The project represents Ronaldo's first reported acting credit in a scripted production outside advertising campaigns and video games, opening up another avenue for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner while he continues his playing career with Al-Nassr and Portugal.

Day 1s is based on an original concept by football agent Darren Dein, who represents Thierry Henry and is also attached to the project as an executive producer. Instead of focusing on real footballers, the drama centres on Stanley Dalton and the high-stakes world around an influential football agent, presenting a fictional take on the business dealings and personalities that shape British football.