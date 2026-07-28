Mirabai Chanu had not eaten for two days before winning gold medal at the Commonwealth Games

After the win, the 31-year-old athlete was visibly overwhelmed but her candid confession to reporters is what became the talking point. Before speaking on her achievement, Mirabai told the media, "Jaldi jaldi karo, maine kuch khaaya nahi hai 2 din se (Please hurry up, I have not eaten anything in two days".

Mirabai Chanu thanks her close ones after unbelievable win

Without elaborating on the reason why she had fasted for the last two days, she talked about the strength she received from her coach Vijay Sharma and her family who were by her side through every high and low. "I was under a lot of pressure from family and friends, so happy to win third gold for India", she said.

Mirabai had failed to lift her opening 82kg snatch but set a new Commonwealth Games record right after by lifting 85kg. She was also not successful in the first attempt of clean and jerk at 105kg but recovered in her second try to ultimately clinch the gold. Here too, she made Commonwealth record with a total of 190kg.