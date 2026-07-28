Mirabai Chanu had not eaten for two days before winning gold medal at the Commonwealth Games

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Sunday, July 26, 2026. She produced a magnificent performance to become champion in the women's 48kg weightlifting event.
Following her remarkable win, the athlete revealed that she had not had food for two days before she won the medal. She was extremely emotional after the win that had come after a rough patch, and was in a hurry to finish off her media duties so that she could for the first time in two days.
On Sunday, Mirabai Chanu won the gold medal in women's weightlifting after lifting a total of 190kg. This was her third consecutive medal at the Commonwealth Games and marked India's third medal in the 2026 event in Glasgow.
After the win, the 31-year-old athlete was visibly overwhelmed but her candid confession to reporters is what became the talking point. Before speaking on her achievement, Mirabai told the media, "Jaldi jaldi karo, maine kuch khaaya nahi hai 2 din se (Please hurry up, I have not eaten anything in two days".
Without elaborating on the reason why she had fasted for the last two days, she talked about the strength she received from her coach Vijay Sharma and her family who were by her side through every high and low. "I was under a lot of pressure from family and friends, so happy to win third gold for India", she said.
Mirabai had failed to lift her opening 82kg snatch but set a new Commonwealth Games record right after by lifting 85kg. She was also not successful in the first attempt of clean and jerk at 105kg but recovered in her second try to ultimately clinch the gold. Here too, she made Commonwealth record with a total of 190kg.