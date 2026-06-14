NBA star James Harden arrested in Houston, faces misdemeanour weapons charge

“The Cleveland Cavaliers are aware of the arrest of James Harden this morning and are in the process of gathering additional information," the team said.

“We are in contact with James and his representation and will continue to monitor developments as they become available. At this time, we will have no further comment."

Harden is widely expected to be among the biggest names available when free agency opens later this month. Harden holds a player option valued at $42 million for the upcoming season, although only $13.3 million of that amount is guaranteed.

Around the league, there has been a strong belief that Harden will opt out of the deal and instead work out a new long-term contract with Cleveland.

Acquired by the Cavaliers at February's trade deadline, Harden quickly became a key contributor during the team's playoff campaign. He averaged 19.2 points and 5.5 assists in the postseason, helping Cleveland advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they were swept by the New York Knicks.

A former third overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Harden rose to stardom with the Houston Rockets. He captured the NBA MVP award in 2018 and built a reputation as one of the most dynamic scorers of his era. Over the course of his career, he has also suited up for the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers.