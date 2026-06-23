Is the Japanese national football jersey colour inspired from yesteryear’s samurai tradition?

Most of the participating teams in the FIFA World Cup have their team jerseys made in the colours of their National Flag or at least have one colour from the Flag prominently on the jersey. However, a closer look at Japanese jerseys would make you realise that while the Flag have white and red colours, the jersey has none. It is in fact, a blue colour jersey; a colour that is absent from the flag altogether.

Why does the Japan National team wear a blue jersey?

The answer to this question lies in an incident that took place in the 1930s. Back in the day, the then team had put on a blue jersey for the Far Eastern championship games. They had, in fact won the game. Since then, they continued wearing blue as a colour of luck rather than a colour which reflected the National Flag. Once around the late 1980s they did wear a red jersey but fared so poorly in the game that the colour went right back to blue or popularly called samurai blue.