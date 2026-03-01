Qatar soccer federation postpones all matches amid global tensions following the strikes on Iran

The Qatar soccer federation postponed all tournaments and matches until further notice on Sunday amid global tensions following the U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran.

The QFA did not specifically mention the strikes when it announced the postponements on X, adding only that “new dates for the resumption of competitions will be announced in due course.”

Qatar soccer federation postpones all matches following the strikes on Iran

There are disruptions at Qatar’s Doha airport as the strikes on Iran affected flights across the Middle East and beyond. Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar closed their airspace on Saturday.

The Qatar soccer federation has postponed all tournaments and matches until further notice

Iranian missiles could be seen being intercepted above Doha on Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Earlier on Sunday, Asian soccer’s governing body postponed continental club championship playoffs scheduled in the Middle East this week, saying AFC Champions League Elite Round of 16 games will be rescheduled.