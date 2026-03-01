Women’s cricket great Alyssa Healy ends her ODI career with 158 for Australia against India

Women’s cricket great Alyssa Healy ended her One Day International career with a sublime knock of 158 as Australia comfortably beat India in Hobart on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Healy will retire from all forms of cricket following a one-off test match against India in Perth starting on Friday.

She hit 27 boundaries and two sixes from 98 balls for her eighth ODI century.

Australia finished their 50 overs on 409-7 and India was all out for 224 as Australia completed a 3-0 sweep in their ODI series.

She became the sixth woman to post two 150-plus scores in ODIs.