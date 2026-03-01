Women’s cricket great Alyssa Healy ends her ODI career with 158 for Australia against India

Women’s cricket great Alyssa Healy ended her One Day International career with a sublime knock of 158 as Australia comfortably beat India in Hobart on Sunday.
The 35-year-old Healy will retire from all forms of cricket following a one-off test match against India in Perth starting on Friday.
She hit 27 boundaries and two sixes from 98 balls for her eighth ODI century.
Australia finished their 50 overs on 409-7 and India was all out for 224 as Australia completed a 3-0 sweep in their ODI series.
She became the sixth woman to post two 150-plus scores in ODIs.
In 2019, she set a then-record for the highest T20I innings with a superb unbeaten 148 off 61 balls against Sri Lanka.
Healy has one chance left to record a test hundred.
Her best score is 99, which coincidentally is the highest test score made by her husband, Mitchell Starc, the Australia men’s fast-bowling great.
For Healy, the farewell to her career was fitting. “I just think what a ridiculous sport we play that it can kick you down so many times and then give you opportunities like it has today. I’ve hated every milestone match (previously in her career) so today was just sort of an opportunity to go out and enjoy it, and it was one of the more enjoyable experiences I’ve had. So thanks to the cricket gods for that, and that’s a nice way to sign off in the yellow,” Healy said during the post-match presentation.