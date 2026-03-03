Rutgers fires women’s basketball coach Coquese Washington after season ends with 11 straight losses

Rutgers fired women’s basketball coach Coquese Washington on Monday after the Scarlet Knights ended the season with 11 straight losses and failed to win 10 games for the second time in three years.

Washington was 42-84 overall and 11-61 in Big Ten play over four seasons. The Knights were 9-20 this season, and their 1-17 Big Ten record was the worst in program history in conference play.

“Rutgers women’s basketball has a proud and storied history of success and there is no reason why our program cannot return to its place among the nation’s elite,” athletic director Keli Zinn said. “We have invested in women’s basketball in many ways, we compete in the best athletic conference in the country, and we are supported by passionate fans and loyal donors. I am confident we will find the right coach who can elevate this program to where it belongs. I want to thank Coquese for her service to Rutgers and wish her the best.”