Travis Kelce eyes another season with Chiefs as speculation about contract grows

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly close to reaching an agreement with star tight end Travis Kelce that would see the four-time All-Pro return for a 14th NFL season, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday.

The source requested anonymity as the contract has not yet been finalized.

Kelce, 36, had indicated late last season that he would decide on his future by early March, giving the Chiefs clarity as they work on reshaping their roster. The NFL’s free-agent negotiating window opened on Monday, while the new league year officially begins Wednesday, when trades and contracts can be formally completed.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly expected to return for the 2026 season

Meanwhile, Kansas City is also preparing for next month’s NFL Draft. The team now holds two first-round picks after trading cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams last week, their original No. 9 pick and the No. 29 selection acquired in the deal.