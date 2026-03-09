Travis Kelce eyes another season with Chiefs as speculation about contract grows

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly close to reaching an agreement with star tight end Travis Kelce that would see the four-time All-Pro return for a 14th NFL season, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday.
The source requested anonymity as the contract has not yet been finalized.
Kelce, 36, had indicated late last season that he would decide on his future by early March, giving the Chiefs clarity as they work on reshaping their roster. The NFL’s free-agent negotiating window opened on Monday, while the new league year officially begins Wednesday, when trades and contracts can be formally completed.
Meanwhile, Kansas City is also preparing for next month’s NFL Draft. The team now holds two first-round picks after trading cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams last week, their original No. 9 pick and the No. 29 selection acquired in the deal.
“I think we’ve kind of taken a different approach with Travis in the sense that we’ve prepared for either scenario,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said during last month’s scouting combine. “Coach (Andy Reid) had mentioned on Friday he’s had great dialogue with Travis. On our end, myself, (assistant general manager) Chris Shea and Travis’ crew, we’ve had some good dialogue there.
“Travis is the best, he’s an icon and hopefully he comes back and we’ll just let that process play out.”
Beyond football, Travis Kelce has been cultivating quite a diverse profile. He co-hosts the popular New Heights podcast with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce, and has also ventured into film and television. Off the field, Kelce is engaged to pop superstar Taylor Swift, and the couple is expected to tie the knot soon.
Despite his growing commitments away from the game, Kelce has repeatedly stressed that football still holds a central place in his life.
The veteran tight end first considered retirement two years ago, but ultimately returned to Kansas City last season partly because he didn’t want his career to conclude with a disappointing Super Bowl defeat to Philadelphia. A similar sense of unfinished business likely influenced his decision again, especially after the Chiefs endured a difficult 6–11 campaign, their worst record since 2012. Another motivating factor is the opportunity to spend another season playing alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes, one of Kelce’s closest friends, missed the final three games of last season after suffering a torn ACL in the closing moments of a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, which knocked Kansas City out of playoff contention. The two-time MVP underwent surgery the following day and later told reporters he expected to be ready for Week 1 of the upcoming season.
Kelce returned last season in excellent physical condition. Although he finished with 76 receptions, his lowest total since 2015, he still recorded 851 receiving yards and five touchdowns, keeping him among the NFL’s most productive tight ends.
Set to turn 37 in October, Kelce has amassed 1,080 receptions for 13,002 yards and 82 touchdowns across 192 regular-season games, ranking fourth all-time among tight ends in catches and third in receiving yards. His postseason record is equally impressive, with 178 receptions for 2,078 yards and 20 touchdowns, achievements that have helped him secure five AFC Championship titles and three Super Bowl rings.
