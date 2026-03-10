2-time Olympic champs Chock and Bates withdraw from ice dance worlds after Milan Cortina Olympics

“We left it all on the ice in Milan,” Bates said. “Our season feels complete with those four performances where we delivered our best.”

Chock and Bates have not officially retired, but they have hinted for the better part of four years that they would move away from the competitive scene after the Milan Cortina Games. They will do so as two of the most decorated skaters in U.S. history, winning a record seven national titles, three gold medals at the Grand Prix Final and numerous Grand Prix events.

They have been on the podium at the past four world championships and triumphed at the past three.

“While we have decided not to compete at the world championships, we hold dear the incredible memories from winning the last three years,” Bates said. “Those achievements have meant so much to us. We couldn’t be more appreciate of all the love and support.”

Caroline Green and Michael Parsons will replace Chock and Bates on the U.S. ice dance squad in Prague. They will join Olympic teams of Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko and the duo of Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik.