Seth Rollins says he can’t get into 'Real Physicality' on WWE television for a few more weeks

WWE champion Seth Rollins recently revealed that he has not been cleared by the medical team to return to the wrestling stage. He has been recovering from a serious torn rotator cuff which he suffered during the WWE Crown Jewel in October 2025. Reports suggest that he could potentially miss WrestleMania 42, set to be held in April.

The six time WWE champion, Seth Rollins had been injured during a major fight at the Crown Jewel Championship held in October 2025. His shoulder suffered a serious tear during the face off and after undergoing surgery he has been recovering ever since. Fans have been eager for him to return to the stage but they have to wait for sometime it seems. In a recent interview, Seth revealed that he is not medically cleared and can’t get into real physicality which the matches demand.

Seth during an interview talked about the recent March 9 episode of WWE RAW, which saw him hiding among multiple masked men. He was well protected by the others and talking about the same he revealed why exactly he needed protection.