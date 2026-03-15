Are the Chicago Bears leaving Illinois? Indiana makes play for the team in interstate stadium showdown

A potential battle is emerging between two Midwestern states over the future home of a major NFL franchise.

The Chicago Bears are considering leaving Soldier Field, the historic stadium where they have played for the past 50 years. Lawmakers in Indiana are trying to attract the team away from Chicago with a proposal to fund and construct a domed stadium in Hammond, Indiana, roughly 25 miles (40 kilometres) from the Bears’ current home along Lake Michigan.

Chicago Bears at centre of Illinois–Indiana turf war over new stadium

In response, the Illinois General Assembly has introduced legislation offering tax incentives for large-scale projects worth at least $100 million. The move could support the Bears’ proposed development in Arlington Heights, a suburb northwest of Chicago located about the same distance from Soldier Field as Hammond.

However, critics argue the proposal would place an unnecessary financial burden on Illinois residents, who already face some of the highest property taxes in the United States. They also point out that taxpayers are still paying off hundreds of millions of dollars from a major renovation of Soldier Field completed two decades ago.