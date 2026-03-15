F1 cancels Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix

Formula 1 and its governing body, the FIA, have confirmed that the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will not take place in April due to safety concerns stemming from the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

Both countries have reportedly been impacted amid Iran’s retaliation following a series of strikes carried out by the United States and Israel. The decision was announced early Sunday morning in Shanghai, ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.

F1 Drops Two Middle East Races From April Schedule

In a statement, Formula 1 said that the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian races, originally scheduled for April 12 and April 19 in Jeddah, would not go ahead as planned. The organisation added that although several alternatives were explored, it ultimately decided not to arrange replacement races during April.