F1 cancels Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix

Formula 1 and its governing body, the FIA, have confirmed that the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will not take place in April due to safety concerns stemming from the ongoing conflict involving Iran.
Both countries have reportedly been impacted amid Iran’s retaliation following a series of strikes carried out by the United States and Israel. The decision was announced early Sunday morning in Shanghai, ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.
In a statement, Formula 1 said that the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian races, originally scheduled for April 12 and April 19 in Jeddah, would not go ahead as planned. The organisation added that although several alternatives were explored, it ultimately decided not to arrange replacement races during April.
F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali acknowledged the difficulty of the call but said it was necessary given the current situation in the Middle East. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem echoed the sentiment, emphasising that the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved in the sport remains the top priority.
Neither the FIA nor Formula 1 used the terms “cancelled” or “postponed,” leaving open the possibility that the races could be rescheduled later in the season.
Race promoters in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia expressed support for the decision. However, with an already packed calendar, finding space later in the year for the events could prove challenging.
Without those races, there will now be a five-week break between the Japanese Grand Prix on March 29 and the Miami Grand Prix on May 3. If no new dates are added, the championship will feature 22 races, making it the shortest F1 season since 2023.
F1 had to make the decision early because teams typically begin shipping equipment and personnel to race venues weeks in advance. Short notice also makes it difficult to organise replacement events elsewhere.
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, who qualified on pole position for the race in Shanghai, said his thoughts were with those affected by the conflict and stressed that safety must come first.
Team representatives have also indicated they will follow the guidance of the FIA and Formula 1 leadership. Audi team principal Jonathan Wheatley said teams trust the governing bodies to make the right call and would not support any decision that compromises safety.
Earlier this season, Bahrain had already hosted two pre-season F1 tests before the escalation involving Iran. A smaller wet-weather tyre test was later cancelled after the attacks.
Travel disruptions across major Middle Eastern airports have also affected teams travelling to races earlier in the season.
The most recent F1 race cancellation occurred in 2023, when the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy was called off due to severe flooding. In 2022, the Russian Grand Prix was removed from the calendar following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
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