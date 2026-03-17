Neymar left out of Brazil squad for March friendlies ahead of 2026 World Cup

Neymar has been excluded from Brazil’s squad for their upcoming friendlies in the United States, as the 34-year-old former captain continues to battle fitness issues following an ACL injury sustained in October 2023.
Brazil will play France in Boston on March 26 and Croatia in Orlando four days later.
“This is a squad that takes into account players who are 100% fit,” Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Monday. “We had important injuries to players like Eder Militão, Bruno Guimarães, Estêvão, Rodrygo.”
Neymar struggled to make an impact in Santos’ 1–1 draw against Corinthians in the Brazilian league on Sunday. Later that day, speaking at an event in São Paulo, the forward said he felt “upset and sad” about missing out on Brazil’s squad for the two upcoming friendlies.
After the squad was announced, Neymar told the media at an event in Sao Paulo he was "upset and sad" as he was not a part of Brazil's squad for the two friendlies.
"I’m upset, sad, about not being called up. But the focus remains day after day, training after training, game after game. We’re going to achieve our goal. There’s still one final call-up left, and the dream lives on. That’s it, we’re in this together,” Neymar said.
Brazil’s World Cup squad is set to be announced on May 18, with their final warm-up match scheduled for May 31 against Panama in Rio de Janeiro. The team heads into the tournament as one of the favourites, aiming to lift the trophy for the first time since their last triumph in 2002.