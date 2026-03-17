Neymar left out of Brazil squad for March friendlies ahead of 2026 World Cup

Neymar has been excluded from Brazil’s squad for their upcoming friendlies in the United States, as the 34-year-old former captain continues to battle fitness issues following an ACL injury sustained in October 2023.

Brazil will play France in Boston on March 26 and Croatia in Orlando four days later.

Neymar has been left out of Brazil's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up matches

“This is a squad that takes into account players who are 100% fit,” Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Monday. “We had important injuries to players like Eder Militão, Bruno Guimarães, Estêvão, Rodrygo.”

Neymar struggled to make an impact in Santos’ 1–1 draw against Corinthians in the Brazilian league on Sunday. Later that day, speaking at an event in São Paulo, the forward said he felt “upset and sad” about missing out on Brazil’s squad for the two upcoming friendlies.